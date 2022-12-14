Sinema aligns with independents. Smart!

Party switchers always make news, and Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party for the independent middle ground has sent shockwaves through what was thought to be a settled Senate.

Clearly, Democrats aren’t happy, but if they see her defection as nothing more than another quirky decision by their most unconventional of colleagues, they will continue to misread the election results as some kind of great Democratic victory. They should reread her statement on becoming an independent.

“It’s no wonder a growing number of Americans are registering as independents,” she wrote. “In Arizona, that number often outpaces those registered with either national party. When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans. That’s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

Her surprise announcement reflects what has been a largely overlooked political milestone for independents this year. The 2022 election marks a historic high point for independents, going from 27 percent in 2020 to 31 percent of the electorate this year, according to preliminary data from the Edison Research national exit poll. Before this election, the largest percentage that independents had comprised in an election from 1984 forward at the congressional level was 30 percent in 1990, 2016 and 2018.

Independents are clearly a growing force to be reckoned with for both parties. But despite a better-than-expected performance by Democrats in the election, the exit polls also show the Democrats’ percentage of the electorate at 33 percent, a drop of 4 points since 2020 and the lowest we’ve seen over the past 20 election cycles at the congressional level, again from 1984 forward.