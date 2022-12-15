DeLauro: Omnibus spending package dropping Monday

Appropriators plan to introduce a long-awaited omnibus spending package Monday afternoon in the Senate and pass it before Christmas Eve, House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro said Thursday.

Since announcing a bipartisan framework for a fiscal 2023 omnibus measure Tuesday night, lawmakers have been scrambling to write a complex bill spanning thousands of pages.

"We're going to get an omnibus next week," said DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat. "I'm resolute. I can't account for crazy things that come up, but that's my goal."

DeLauro said she was "hoping" for compromise subcommittee allocations to be ready on Thursday, which the dozen panels and their staff will spend the weekend using to draft the final package. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., who chairs the Homeland Security subcommittee, said she and her colleagues were "very close" to receiving their topline figures.

Appropriators are also awaiting decisions from leadership about what goes into the "ash and trash" title of the omnibus — appropriations-speak for unrelated legislation from authorizing committees that often gets tacked on to a moving year-end vehicle.