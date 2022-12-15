Democrat pushes to reverse decision to pull immigration bill

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California wrote to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday to express “great disappointment” that her legislation to revise green card caps was yanked from consideration on the House floor, the latest immigration effort to flounder in the final weeks of the year.

Lofgren, who chairs the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, said the bill is “a small and important step forward” to revise the legal immigration system for the first time in decades. It would phase out per-country caps on employment-based green cards to reduce lengthy backlogs.

“It is essential that we alleviate the hardships for those who are suffering most under the decades-long immigrant visa backlogs,” Lofgren wrote in the letter.

The bill’s removal from the schedule came after several false starts and postponements, an early indication that support within the Democratic Caucus was less than a sure bet. Despite being debated on the House floor on Tuesday and scheduled for a vote, the legislation was officially bumped from the schedule on Wednesday evening.

A House Democratic leadership aide said Thursday that the bill was pulled because it didn’t have the votes to pass.