Sen. Bennet unveils bill to revise agricultural visa system

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado unveiled long-awaited legislation Thursday to revise the agricultural visa system and offer migrant farmworkers a path to permanent residency — a last-ditch effort to enact changes after bipartisan talks fell apart.

The legislation largely mirrors the so-called Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill the House passed last year with more than two dozen Republican votes.

But notably missing from Bennet’s bill is support from Sen. Michael D. Crapo, the Idaho Republican who has been negotiating with Bennet for nearly a year on the Senate version.

Without a Republican backer in the Senate, Bennet’s bill could face slim odds in the evenly divided chamber, where bills need at least 60 votes to move forward and immigration bills get tangled in politics about U.S.-Mexico border security.

The legislation also faces a short and crowded timeframe, with less than two weeks left in the legislative calendar. Bennet is announcing the bill at a Thursday morning press conference alongside Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington, the Republican sponsor of the House bill.