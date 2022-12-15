Senate sends fiscal 2023 NDAA to Biden’s desk

The Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to pass the final defense authorization bill for fiscal 2023, clearing the sweeping measure for President Joe Biden's signature.

If Biden signs the NDAA into law, as he is expected to do, it would be the 62nd straight fiscal year that the defense policy measure has been enacted.

The Senate’s final NDAA passage vote was 83-11, and 60 votes were required. The House passed the bicameral compromise on Dec. 8.

When Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., noted that the bill is named after the committee's top Republican, James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, the chamber resounded with applause. Reed said that Inhofe's leadership of the committee, both in the majority and minority, had been "monumental." Inhofe is retiring at the end of this year.

With enactment of the bill, Washington will have authorized spending about $858 billion on defense programs in this fiscal year, mostly at the Pentagon. That is $45 billion, or 5 percent, more than Biden asked for in March.