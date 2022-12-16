Jan. 6 panel could refer House members to Ethics Committee

A House select committee could take a rare step and vote Monday to refer fellow members of Congress for ethics investigations, as it wraps up a nearly 18-month investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the panel would consider House Ethics Committee referrals at the panel’s last planned meeting, along with votes to approve its final report and to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department and other entities.

In all those areas, the committee’s wrap-up effectively comes too late to translate into congressional action, as Republicans prepare to retake control of the House in January, experts say.

Time has all but run out to enact any legislation based on the Jan. 6 panel’s recommendations to prevent another such attack. The Justice Department already has ongoing criminal investigations into the Jan. 6 events.

And there is little indication that next year’s Republican-controlled House will agree to investigate its own members or follow legislative recommendations from a committee they criticized as illegitimate, those experts said.