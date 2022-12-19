Omnibus text delayed over FBI headquarters issue

Release of a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package with all manner of unrelated add-ons was taking longer than expected, with text still being finalized Monday evening.

The chief holdup appeared to be language Democrats were trying to negotiate regarding the FBI's headquarters relocation project.

Both versions of the Financial Services spending bills released earlier this year would appropriate $500 million for the new, consolidated suburban headquarters project, which the Biden administration restarted.

Both bills also contain language stipulating that new and prior appropriations for the project could only be used for building the facility at one of three sites: two in Maryland and one in Virginia.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., characterized it as a "Dem on Dem" issue. A source familiar with the holdup agreed with that characterization and confirmed it was the FBI headquarters language hanging things up — and that House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., was involved.