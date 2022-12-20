DelBene tapped to run House Democrats’ campaign arm

Incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tapped Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene on Tuesday to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2024 cycle.

“I’m ready to get to work with our new leadership team and all corners of our Caucus to win back the House Majority,” DelBene said in a statement. “Democrats are dedicated to showing Americans that governance can work, advancing the policies that will make a difference to families, workers and communities, and pushing back against MAGA Republican extremism and chaos.”

If confirmed, DelBene will take charge of a campaign arm seeking to win back control of the House in two years after Democrats had a better-than-expected midterm election last month, leaving Republicans with a slim majority.

The caucus changed its internal rules this year to give Jeffries a bigger role in selecting who leads the campaign arm. Instead of an election in the full caucus, the new process lets the party’s leader nominate someone who is confirmed by the caucus. DelBene could still face a challenger, but other candidates would need to be nominated by at least five other members.

DelBene was one of the three House Democrats to sponsor the rule change, along with Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan and Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider.