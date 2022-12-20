Senate lurches toward conclusion on massive spending package

The Senate took its first step Tuesday toward passing a nearly $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package needed before Christmas Eve to avert a partial government shutdown.

Senators voted 70-25 to adopt the motion to proceed to a shell bill for the long-awaited measure, a 4,155-page behemoth that encompasses the dozen annual spending bills for every federal agency, plus supplemental aid for the war in Ukraine and natural disaster victims.

It also includes an extensive set of unrelated policies such as horse-racing industry rules and a TikTok ban on government-issued devices.

The bill’s overall price tag, which awaits an official score from the Congressional Budget Office, includes roughly $85 billion in emergency supplemental spending on top of the roughly $1.65 trillion in regular, overdue appropriations for the fiscal year that began in October.

Leaders are hoping all 100 senators will agree to speed up the normal legislative clock because under regular order, final passage wouldn’t occur until Friday, when the current continuing resolution that keeps the government’s lights on expires. But some conservative Republicans declined to say Tuesday whether they would consent to a time agreement.