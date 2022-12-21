As nation awaits Jan. 6 report, Republicans release their own

On the eve of the expected release of the final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, a group of Republican lawmakers put out their own account of the attack that focused instead on Capitol Police preparedness that day.

The report, which does not mention former President Donald Trump’s role in inspiring the day’s events, comes after months of Republican criticisms of the bipartisan panel, and only days before they retake control of the House.

The Republican version of a Jan. 6 report showcases the partisan chasm between the responses to the attack, particularly since the five lawmakers who released it were those House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy initially chose for the select committee but withdrew when Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to seat two of them.

That official Jan. 6 panel report is expected to reveal more details of an 18-month investigation that ultimately concluded Trump should be referred to the Justice Department for potential federal prosecution under at least four statutes.

Meanwhile, the authors of the Republican report, led by incoming House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, argued that Democratic leaders and police leadership left the Capitol vulnerable. It recommended changes to the structure of the board that oversees Capitol Police and making its work more transparent.