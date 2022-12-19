House Jan. 6 panel ends probe with referrals on crimes, ethics

The House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol unanimously voted Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to federal prosecutors for his role in the assault and the broader effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

The committee also voted on referrals to the House Ethics Committee for four sitting House members and approved the release of its final report, expected later this week, with recommendations on legislation to prevent such an attack in the future.

The votes capped the committee's 18-month investigation into the former president, advisers, lawmakers and others in his orbit, though there is little indication Congress will act soon on recommendations to prevent another such attack.

The committee referred House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California as well as Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania to the House Ethics Committee for defying a committee subpoena for their testimony. A fifth member who defied a subpoena, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, is retiring.

In documents released alongside the meeting Monday, the committee said the four members ignored lawful subpoena which “reflects discredit on Congress.”