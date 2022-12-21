Do Democrats have a problem with younger voters?

ANALYSIS — Even though Democrats outperformed expectations in 2022, they may have a problem with young voters. Or they may not, depending on which exit poll data you look at.

“Young voters’ enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms,” according to a headline from The Associated Press. The Dec. 12 story began, “Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November’s midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning, a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race.”

Voters aged 18 to 29 supported Democratic House candidates over Republican House candidates 53 percent to 40 percent, according to AP Votecast, a national survey of voters used by the AP, Wall Street Journal and Fox News.

That 13-point margin was down from Joe Biden’s 25-point margin (61 percent to 36 percent) over President Donald Trump among younger voters in 2020 and Democratic House candidates’ 30-point margin (64 percent to 34 percent) among younger voters in the 2018 midterm elections.

“[T]he trend line for younger voters may be an early indicator of the Democrats’ challenge to maintain the coalition of Black people, women, college-educated voters, city dwellers and suburbanites that has buoyed the party in the years since Trump won the White House,” the AP wrote.