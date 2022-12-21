Ukraine president to address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit the White House Wednesday afternoon and address a joint session of Congress in the evening, a senior Biden administration official told reporters Tuesday.

The administration also plans to announce the latest package of aid for Ukraine: almost $2 billion worth, including a Patriot anti-missile battery, the official disclosed. That would bring American security assistance to Ukraine to more than $20 billion since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last February.

Zelenskyy’s dramatic visit to Washington comes as Congress prepares to vote on a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that contains $44.9 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, bringing the total appropriated since the war began to all forms of aid to Ukraine to over $110 billion.

President Joe Biden, the official said, will reinforce on Wednesday "the fundamental message on this trip — to President Zelenskyy directly, to the Ukrainian people, the American people and the world publicly: that the United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and that, in doing so, that support will remain broad, deep and bipartisan.”

Asked if the visit is meant to send a message to the incoming House GOP majority about the need to keep appropriations flowing for Ukraine, the official said: “This isn't about sending a message to a particular political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes.”