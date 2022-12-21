Ukraine’s Zelenskyy pleads with Congress for more military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his first wartime visit to a foreign capital since Russia mounted a full-scale invasion of his country to try charming Capitol Hill into continuing financial support for his government’s war effort.

Based on the show of congressional support — and in some cases, the lack of it — that he received Wednesday during a special joint meeting of Congress, it was not clear whether he succeeded.

That’s not because Zelenskyy's remarks were not passionate, rousing and stirring, but because a sizable number of lawmakers were not in the House chamber.

“This battle cannot be frozen or postponed. It cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide a protection,” Zelenskyy — clad in his wartime uniform of boots, khakis and an olive-green shirt — told lawmakers.

While a brewing winter storm contributed to some lawmakers staying away from the nighttime address, some House Republicans who oppose financial support for Ukraine, like Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, made it known they were boycotting the speech.