Counting votes with Rep. Deborah K. Ross

Deborah K. Ross is an optimist, despite the chaotic early days of her first term in Congress.

Three days after the North Carolina Democrat was sworn in, a pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol. “I don’t think I’ve ever in my life … been in that kind of danger,” Ross says.

Now she’s entering her second term and joining the Democratic whip team as one of 10 chief deputies — a job that seems like a natural fit for someone who counts votes for fun.

“If it’s a big vote, I’ll sit by myself and look at the board … sometimes I take a screenshot,” says the lawyer and former state lawmaker.

Ross sat down with CQ Roll Call to talk about how North Carolina politics have changed, the time she served under two speakers at once, and how she learned to “listen and observe,” even as an impatient person.