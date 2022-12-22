Democrats give Rep. Jamie Raskin leading role on oversight panel

House Democrats elected Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland as ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, as the caucus nailed down its committee leadership for two years in the minority.

Raskin, who gained prominence as a critic of former President Donald Trump, will play opposite Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., the incoming chair of a panel with broad investigative powers. Raskin beat back a challenge from Rep. Gerald E. Connolly of Virginia in a 133-75 vote Thursday morning, according to a person in the room.

In the current Congress, Raskin chaired the oversight panel’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee. Raskin served as a manager for both impeachments of former President Donald Trump, as well as a member of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thursday’s vote also leapfrogged Raskin ahead of several more senior members of the committee, including Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, D-Mass., who declined to run for the role. The contested election for the Oversight Committee was one of the only open questions about Democratic committee leadership next Congress.

Comer has laid out a muscular agenda focused on investigations of the Biden administration, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and tech companies like Twitter.