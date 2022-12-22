House Jan. 6 panel releases final report on 18-month investigation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released a sprawling final report late Thursday, with new details about the broader effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and policy recommendations for Congress.

The committee released the 845-page report days after it capped its 18-month probe with referrals of former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for their role in spurring the attack. Framed as a narrative and dotted with extensive endnotes, the report walks through the aftermath of the election leading up to the unprecedented assault on America’s transfer of power.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., placed blame at Trump’s feet in the foreword to the report, and said the committee included a set of recommendations that the panel “believes is a good starting point” to protect American democracy from another attack.

“Donald Trump summoned that mob to Washington, DC. Afterward, he sent them to the Capitol to try to prevent my colleagues and me from doing our Constitutional duty to certify the election. They put our very democracy to the test,” Thompson wrote.

More details

Much of the information across the eight chapters of the report has already been detailed in the 10 public hearings the panel held. However, the report also contains new details about Trump’s effort to overturn the election, such as communications with congressional allies such as Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich.