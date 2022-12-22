House passes bill to make presidential tax returns public

The House passed legislation on Thursday that would require the IRS to publicly release U.S. presidents’ tax returns and swiftly launch audits of their filings, after Democrats moved to make former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public.

On a 222-201 vote, the House sent to the Senate a bill that stands no chance of becoming law in this Congress, as senators prepared to leave town for the year after completing work on a fiscal 2023 omnibus spending package. But Senate Democrats plan to keep pressing the issue next year.

In the House, only five Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the measure, which most in the GOP dismissed as a partisan attack on Trump.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal put forward the bill this week alongside committee Democrats’ report on IRS audits of Trump’s tax returns. Their report found the agency generally didn’t launch examinations of his filings for years, lacked the resources to conduct thorough reviews, and hasn’t completed audits of his taxes from around his time as president.

“We should codify the system that we have discovered in recent days is not only dysfunctional, it’s nonexistent,” the Massachusetts Democrat said during floor debate on his bill.