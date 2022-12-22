Senate adds breastfeeding worker protections to omnibus

The Senate overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the fiscal 2023 omnibus package that would require employers to provide extra time and space for workers to breastfeed on the job — a provision that’s been held up due to opposition from the airline industry.

The original bill would mandate that employers provide nursing workers with a designated breastfeeding space other than a bathroom as well as “reasonable break time” to breastfeed, lasting for up to a year after the child’s birth.

The amendment, which was subject to a 60-vote threshold, was approved 92-5. The Senate later voted 68-29 to pass the omnibus spending bill, paving the way for the House to clear the legislation ahead of government spending running out at midnight on Friday.

“We must make it possible for every new mom returning to the workplace to have the option to continue breastfeeding. That option is also really good for business," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., sponsor of the Senate version. "With this bill, parents will be empowered to make their own choices on breastfeeding, and businesses can improve retention of valuable employees."

The measure has won bipartisan support in Congress for including provisions to ease the burden on employers. One provision would give employers a 10-day window to improve nursing spaces for workers before employees can seek relief from the courts, while another would exempt employers with less than 50 employees where compliance would present an “undue hardship.”