The year that the last congressional week has been

Forget making an entrance, the 117th Congress is executing an exit unlike any other. How fitting.

From unprecedented moves against a former president to a scintillating address to a joint meeting by the Ukrainian president, the final legislative week of 2022 has been the whole year crammed into a few long days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a gigantic risk by traveling through his own contested territory — which has been littered with Russian missiles, unit-on-unit ground warfare and artillery fire for months — to get face-to-face with Republicans eager to slow or shut off the spigot of U.S. aid to his war-torn country.

He delivered a stark warning to U.S. lawmakers for the second time since March. His video appearance in the spring did not change many Republican minds. It isn’t clear if this in-person address will either.

After all, the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot did not change most GOP minds about former President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again Movement.” They are an entrenched lot.