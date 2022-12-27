Fellow New York Republican calls for Santos ethics investigation

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota, a Republican set to be sworn in next week, on Tuesday called for an ethics investigation into his fellow New Yorker George Santos, who admitted to embellishing parts of his résumé.

“Over the last few weeks I have heard from countless Long Islanders how deeply troubled they are by the headlines surrounding George Santos,” LaLota said in a statement. “As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required.”

LaLota’s statement comes as House GOP leaders haven’t commented on Santos, who flipped New York’s 3rd District red last month in his second bid for Congress. A New York Times report last week raised questions about Santos’ biography and financial dealings.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos told the New York Post in a Monday interview.

Santos said he would be sworn into Congress and that he would “be effective” and “good.”