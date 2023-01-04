Amid House GOP tussle, Biden and McConnell make nice

As Rep. Kevin McCarthy struggled to wrangle enough votes from fractious Republican lawmakers to become speaker, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared confident enough in his GOP leadership role to appear with two top Democrats — President Joe Biden and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio — in announcing projects funded by the mostly bipartisan infrastructure law.

The bipartisan trio appeared Wednesday in Covington, Ky., before a bridge that has provided more than one failed infrastructure photo op: the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, connecting Ohio and Kentucky. It has become the second-worst truck bottleneck in the nation, according to the American Transportation Research Institute, and carries more than $700 billion worth of freight every year.

Appearing with McConnell to tout the law allowed the White House to send its own message that a bipartisan, work-together-to-get-it-done attitude in Washington is not out of reach.

“Mitch, it wasn't easy to get this done,” Biden said at the announcement. “We have to find common ground, common ground to get major legislation done in any circumstance ever. … Leader McConnell I don't agree on everything. In fact, we disagree on a lot of things, but here's what matters. He's a man of his word … and he's willing to find common ground to get things done for the country.”

The law provided over $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, which includes a companion bridge to the west of the original bridge as well as improvements to the current bridge and the roadway network that ties into each bridge. McConnell said he reached out to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg directly to secure funding for the project.