Which Senate candidates were strongest and weakest in 2022?

ANALYSIS — Measuring the strength and weakness of candidates is a time-honored tradition in political analysis. But too often it’s too subjective. An Inside Elections metric quantifies the electoral performance of candidates, making it easier to test conventional wisdom and prevailing political narratives.

Did underwhelming nominees in key states torpedo GOP efforts to retake the Senate? Were Democratic incumbents as good as advertised? Vote Above Replacement (VAR) can help answer those questions.

Professional baseball’s WAR (Wins Above Replacement) measures a player’s value by deciphering how many more wins he's worth than a replacement-level player at his same position. Similarly, VAR measures the strength of a political candidate relative to a typical candidate from their party in the same state.

That initial benchmark is derived using Inside Elections’ Baseline, which captures a state’s political performance by combining all federal and state election results over the past four election cycles into a single trimmed mean. VAR is simply the candidate’s share of the vote minus the party’s Baseline. A higher VAR indicates a strong performance relative to expectations, while a negative VAR is evidence of underperformance.

According to conventional wisdom, lower-tier GOP challengers falling to strong Democratic candidates was a key component to Democrats expanding their Senate majority. VAR confirms that was the case.