Capitol Hill promises even more scrutiny for Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is slated to undergo another round of federal scrutiny after the airline’s holiday meltdown that caused the carrier to cancel over 70 percent of its flights the day after Christmas.

Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., announced Wednesday night the panel will hold hearings on Southwest’s “massive operational and customer service failures” as a part of the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill discussions. The announcement adds another layer of scrutiny to a Transportation Department probe promised during the holiday flight chaos.

“Southwest’s customers are rightfully dissatisfied and deserve better,” Cantwell said in a statement. “These consumers need refunds and reimbursements for their expenses.”

Cantwell added that she has spoken with Southwest CEO Bob Jordan as well as DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the situation and intends to focus on strengthening consumer protections and airline operations.

Federal investigations have singled out Southwest Airlines due to the carrier’s disproportionate cancellations and delays following a massive snowstorm over the holiday weekend. Although passengers were told to expect delays following the storm, Southwest was the only airline to suffer cancellation rates well above 50 percent in the days around Christmas, according to FlightAware data at the time. The carrier still blamed the severe weather for its operational issues, adding in a Dec. 27 statement that it was “fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend.”