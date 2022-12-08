Once again, GOP has opportunity to win the Senate in 2024

ANALYSIS — Republicans failed to take control of the Senate in 2022, but they’ll have another good shot at it in 2024.

This year was a tremendous opportunity for the GOP. Republicans got to run in a midterm election with an unpopular Democratic president as voters were concerned about the health of the economy and direction of the country. Republicans needed a net gain of just a single Senate seat for a majority. And yet they fell short.

With the Georgia runoff in the books, Democrats gained a seat in 2022, pushing their Senate majority to 51-49. While control of the Senate was already decided when Democrats won critical races in Nevada and Pennsylvania in November, Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory Tuesday in Georgia provides a much-needed bulwark as Democrats attempt to hold on to their majority in two years.

The big picture

At the outset, the field of Senate seats is tilted in Republicans’ favor with a disproportionate number of vulnerable Democratic seats. Twenty-one Democrats (and two independents who caucus with Democrats) are up for reelection in 2024, compared with just 11 Republicans. It’s Class I, for any congressional nerds keeping track at home, plus the soon-to-be-vacant Nebraska seat of Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

The disparity in party control of the seats in this group goes back to 2006, when Democrats gained six Senate seats (and the majority) in President George W. Bush’s second midterm election. Democrats gained another two seats in this class in 2012, when President Barack Obama won reelection. Republicans gained back two seats in this class in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s midterm election, but the disparity remains.