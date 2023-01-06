‘Still raw’: Democrats mark January 6 as Republicans feud over House speaker

Grace Norris was among the rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but said she didn’t act violently or breach police lines. She still sees that day as a righteous bid for freedom.

Norris, a resident of Michigan who has been active in local Republican politics, was back on the Capitol grounds Friday on the second anniversary of the attack. She stood in a small clump of roughly 100 other people who waved American flags and carried signs reading “Justice for Trump” and “Trump Won.”

“If we lose our freedom, we’re all losers,” Norris said, before giving voice to conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

A few hundred yards away, across the Capitol’s East Lawn and several layers of police barriers, the scene was more subdued. A group of House Democrats descended the steps around 10 a.m. for a ceremony honoring the Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers who died in the aftermath of the attack.

“We stand here today with our democracy intact because of those officers,” said incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.