Schumer says he expects omnibus to include electoral count overhaul

Legislation to close loopholes in the formal electoral vote counting process will likely be appended to a must-pass appropriations package, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday. Supporters of President Donald Trump sought to exploit those loopholes last year to keep him in power.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer gave the clearest indication yet that the bill known as the Electoral Count Reform Act will be tacked on to the annual spending bill that lawmakers are rushing to finalize ahead of the holiday break.

“I expect an omnibus will contain priorities both sides want to see passed into law, including more funding for Ukraine and the Electoral Count Act, which my colleagues in the Rules Committee have done great work on,” the New York Democrat said.

A few weeks ago, bill-backing Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., said they hoped it would end up in the omnibus spending bill. Expectations that it could hitch a ride on another vehicle that Congress needs to move annually, the National Defense Authorization Act, died last week when the House passed their version without the ECRA.

Schumer indicated on Monday that the Senate would pass a one-week continuing resolution this week to extend government spending while appropriations negotiators finish their perennially late work.