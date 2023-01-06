Meet 2023’s politics, even more dramatic than 2022’s

If the new year is starting even more dramatically than 2022 ended, has 2023 even really begun?

This year is already competing with its predecessor in terms of allegations, conjecture and dysfunction. Some might be excused for believing 2022 was the low point of all three.

Because: Surely a new year without a presidential or congressional midterm election would be a little less noisy and a little more orderly, right?

Wrong. "If you want to drain the swamp, you cannot put the biggest alligator in charge of the exercise. I'm a Florida man and I know of what I speak," Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told reporters Tuesday morning before the House voted on speaker ballot after speaker ballot, he and his fellow conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy's second bid for the big gavel.

"Everything I heard hardened my resolve that this town desperately needs change," Gaetz said, before vowing to dash the ambitious California Republican’s speaker dreams. "And if it's a few of us who have to stand in the breach to force it, we are willing to do so for as long as it takes."