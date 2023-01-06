Photos of the week: Historic speaker election

Kevin McCarthy’s speaker quest hit a historic mark Thursday evening when the voting rounds crossed into double digits. The last time a speaker race took more than nine ballots to resolve was in the 1850s, before the Civil War. Roll Call photojournalists have documented the stalemate all week.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Republican George Santos of New York yawns on the House floor Tuesday during the first speaker vote. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

McCarthy and John Leganski, his deputy chief of staff for floor operations, check the final tally from the first vote Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Votes are tallied in the House chamber Tuesday after the first round of voting. McCarthy was unable to secure the 218 votes needed. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Democrat Jimmy Gomez of California carries his son Hodge on Tuesday as members continued to vote for speaker. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Chip Roy of Texas and his children bow their heads in prayer Wednesday prior to the start of more rounds of voting. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Members of the “Andy caucus,” from left, Republicans Andy Barr of Kentucky, Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Andy Harris of Maryland, talk on the House floor after the fourth speaker vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Democrat Paul Tonko of New York reacts to a comment by Republican Kat Cammack of Florida on Wednesday before another speaker vote. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Blake D. Moore of Utah, right, watches as the House fails to elect a speaker again Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

McCarthy stands in the back of the House chamber with Republicans Dan Newhouse of Washington, left, Tom Emmer of Minnesota, right, and Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri during another vote Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York talk on the floor during speaker vote Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Clay Higgins of Louisiana, flanked by Mississippi Republicans Michael Guest, left, and Mike Ezell, holds a bible as prays on the House floor before the start of the seventh vote Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Brian Mast of Florida wipes away a tear as he nominates McCarthy for speaker before the eighth vote Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A staffer watches C-SPAN in Statuary Hall on Thursday during the 10th vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Mike Bost of Illinois objects to remarks by fellow Republican Matt Gaetz of Florida as Gaetz nominates Jim Jordan of Ohio for speaker before the start of the 12th vote Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)