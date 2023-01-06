Spending law presents challenges for environmental regulators

The new year brings challenges to Biden administration regulators: how to handle environmentally unfriendly riders inserted by lawmakers into the fiscal 2023 spending bill.

The provisions protect the use of lead-based bullets and fishing tackle, thwart steps to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale and sage grouse, and block new climate regulations under the Clean Air Act.

Congressional Republicans touted the provisions as small wins in an omnibus spending law many of their GOP peers voted against.

Environmentalists condemned the inclusion of the whale and sage grouse riders as possibly ushering in the total collapse of both species in the wild, while Maine’s congressional delegation and its governor, Democrat Janet Mills, cheered the added whale language, which delays until 2028 new fishing gear rules drafted to protect the vulnerable species.

“There are only about 340 right whales left,” Danielle Kessler, U.S. director for the International Fund for Animal Welfare, said by phone. “This is really a population that really teeters on the brink of extinction,” Kessler said. “We cannot keep losing right whales to what are avoidable risks.”