GOP urges ‘damage assessment’ after classified documents found at Biden office

Corrected 3:01 p.m. | Republicans are escalating their calls for swift federal action after the Justice Department announced that classified documents were found at the University of Pennsylvania office of President Joe Biden, arguing he should receive the same treatment as Donald Trump.

Federal officials and Biden attorneys said he used the office at times after serving for eight years as vice president, adding that his team immediately notified Justice when the documents were found while staff was cleaning out the office.

The revelation has similarities to the highly classified papers former President Trump took to his Florida resort, but one major difference is the Biden camp’s immediate disclosure that some sensitive materials had been found.

Rep. Michael R. Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, is calling for top U.S. intelligence officials to conduct an “immediate review and damage assessment” and provide a classified briefing for the panel.

“It has been reported that a portion of the materials at issue were marked ‘sensitive compartmented information,’ indicating the highest classification and most sensitive intelligence information in our government,” Turner wrote in a Tuesday letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.