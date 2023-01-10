Texas Republican moves to impeach Homeland Security chief

A House Republican from Texas has filed articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Republicans ramp up oversight of the Biden administration’s border policies.

Rep. Pat Fallon, a second-term congressman whose district is near Dallas, filed the resolution Monday, after which it was referred to the Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

California Republican Kevin McCarthy, now speaker of the House, used a November visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to call on Mayorkas to resign and warned that if he did not, House Republicans would “investigate” whether to start impeachment proceedings. Mayorkas has said he would not resign.

The resolution from Fallon points to recent increases in migration to the southwest border and accuses Mayorkas of failing to enforce federal immigration laws and threatening U.S. national security.

Specifically, the impeachment resolution slams the Homeland Security chief for ending — or attempting to end — several Trump-era immigration policies. That includes terminating border wall construction contracts and halting a program requiring migrants to wait in Mexico while their immigration proceedings continue.