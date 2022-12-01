House GOP push to impeach DHS chief could split caucus next year

A push from some House Republicans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over U.S.-Mexico border security could divide the caucus as it wrangles with a narrow majority next year.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went to the border last week and vowed to investigate whether to begin an impeachment inquiry against Mayorkas if he does not resign, citing historically high border crossings that have strained government resources. Mayorkas has promised to stay in his post.

But while House Republicans are united in opposition to the Biden administration’s border policies, not everyone is persuaded that a Mayorkas impeachment is the right path. And Republicans’ slim majority in the 118th Congress means opposition from even a handful of members could frustrate impeachment efforts.

Rep. Don Bacon, who was recently reelected to his competitive Nebraska seat, is among several Republicans who are not yet sold on an effort to impeach Mayorkas.

“The base gets fired up for that, but you don’t get swing voters or moderate voters on that,” Bacon said. “I would say there’s not a consensus for impeachment, but I do think our job is to do oversight. It’s one of our jobs. It’s not the only job, but there’s gonna be oversight — and I think it’s deserved.”