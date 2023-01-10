The end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?

It’s tempting to draw dramatic conclusions from the balloting for speaker of the House. Avoid the temptation.

It’s undeniably true that Democrats were united behind their leader, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, while the GOP looked divided and chaotic. If Republicans couldn’t even pick a House speaker until the 15th round of voting, it’s fair to ask, how in the heck are they ever going to run the country?

That is a good talking point for congressional Democrats right now.

But Election Day 2024 is still more than 600 days away, and that means both parties have countless opportunities to score points with the electorate — or screw up — before voters pick the next president, the next House and the next Senate in 2024.

House Republicans looked inept, but upcoming battles over the debt ceiling, appropriations bills and the 2024 elections (to mention just a handful of upcoming battles) will give both parties opportunities to reframe the political landscape.