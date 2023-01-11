C-Spanning the room: Ups and downs of showing the real House

I’m a hypocrite, or at least conflicted. Cameras in Congress are a good thing, I think. But they also might be part of the problem.

For a handful of days, everyone had a taste of what could be. With no elected speaker of the House, the 118th Congress kicked off without any organizing rules, and the country had a front-row seat to history via C-SPAN’s cameras and news judgment.

Instead of relying on wide shots of the House floor from fixed cameras on the dais controlled by the House Recording Studio, Americans were able to watch future lawmakers up close with additional cameras and without input from the people being covered.

But, in one of his first actions, Speaker Kevin McCarthy has returned the chamber to the status quo, as C-SPAN (and the country) has been relegated to relying on the same static shots and angles that make it difficult to discern what members are actually doing.

For example, without the extra, independent cameras during the 15 votes for speaker, TV viewers would not have seen GOP Reps. Mike D. Rogers of Alabama and Matt Gaetz of Florida nearly come to blows. The general public wouldn’t have seen Gaetz and Paul Gosar of Arizona chatting with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.