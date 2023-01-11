FAA outage sparks bipartisan concern in Congress

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill will investigate a Federal Aviation Administration outage that caused thousands of flight delays early Wednesday morning as part of their discussions of upcoming FAA reauthorization legislation.

The FAA on Wednesday announced on Twitter an outage of its information and operations notification system, called the Notice to Air Missions system, leading the agency to call a "ground stop" that brought over 4,000 delays and 800 cancellations in the U.S., according to FlightAware data.

Although the agency lifted the ground stop by 9 a.m., thousands of flights remain delayed across the country. Alyssa Black, a United Airlines passenger scheduled to fly out of Dulles International Airport on Wednesday morning, said her gate agents announced the FAA “has zero communication” with them and that agents were checking Twitter for updates on the outage. “They can’t tell us how long our flight is being delayed,” Black said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted that he has been in contact with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who assured him that “FAA is working as quickly as possible to restore their computer system so flights can safely resume and are looking into what caused this stoppage.”

Although it’s not clear yet what caused the outage, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also tweeted that there is “no evidence of a cyberattack at this point,” but President Joe Biden called for a “full investigation into the causes.”