Home-county Republicans urge Santos to resign New York seat

Freshman Rep. Anthony D’Esposito joined other New York Republicans on Wednesday in calling on fellow Rep. George Santos to resign. Santos said he would remain in office.

“I join with you and I join with my colleagues in saying that George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” D’Esposito, who flipped a House seat in November, said at a news conference.

D’Esposito said in a statement that “Santos’ many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of the residents he is sworn to serve.”

Santos has come under sharp scrutiny for lying about his personal biography and faces criminal investigations in New York, according to published reports. An ethics group this week also asked the Federal Election Commission to look at his campaign spending disclosures, which the group said were “routinely falsified.” Two House Democrats, meanwhile, called on the ethics committee — which has the power to recommend a member’s expulsion — to look at questionable disclosures Santos made about his personal finances.

But days after being sworn in, Santos said he was not going anywhere.