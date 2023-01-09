Ethics group seeks investigation of Santos campaign finances

Freshman Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who became embroiled in scandal after news reports cast doubt on his stated biography and on his campaign expenditures, faced yet another complaint Monday.

The Campaign Legal Center, a Washington group that focuses on political money laws, filed a 50-page complaint with the Federal Election Commission detailing potential violations of federal election laws.

The complaint alleges that Santos’ campaign “deliberately” and “routinely falsified its disclosure of disbursements” by reporting “an astounding 40 disbursements between $199 and $200, including 37 disbursements of exactly $199.99,” which the group determined was “implausible.”

For disbursements of $200 or more, campaigns must be able to provide receipts in the event of an audit.

The complaint also questioned where Santos got $705,000 he loaned his campaign last year, noting that when he ran for Congress in 2020, he reported only $55,000 in assets. Santos' disclosure form filed last year said he had a 100 percent interest in a firm, Devolder Organization, that paid him between $1 million and $5 million in dividends in 2021 and 2022, plus a salary of $750,000 in each of those years.