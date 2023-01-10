Democrats ask ethics panel to probe Santos’ financial disclosures

Two New York Democratic House members filed a complaint Tuesday with the House Ethics panel against their fellow Empire State Rep. George Santos, a Republican who has found himself mired in scandal since winning his seat in November.

Reps. Dan Goldman, a freshman like Santos, and Ritchie Torres, who is serving his second term, requested in a six-page letter that the committee investigate allegations against Santos. They said Santos failed to file “timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law.”

It’s just the latest in a string of problems for Santos, who has been the subject of numerous news stories and, subsequently, calls for investigations into his campaign finances and other matters. Santos also faces criminal investigations, according to news reports.

The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Monday asking the agency to investigate Santos’ campaign reports and detailing potential violations of political money laws. That complaint alleges that Santos’ campaign “deliberately” and “routinely falsified its disclosure of disbursements” by reporting “an astounding 40 disbursements between $199 and $200, including 37 disbursements of exactly $199.99,” which the group determined was “implausible.”

The CLC complaint also questioned where Santos got $705,000 he loaned his campaign last year, noting that when he ran for Congress in 2020, he reported only $55,000 in assets.