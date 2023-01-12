House passes bill limiting oil reserve sales to China

The House on Thursday passed legislation that would limit sales of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to entities affiliated with the Chinese government.

The bill passed 331-97 with the support of all Republicans and 113 Democrats. Introduced by House Energy and Commerce Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., it would prohibit the sale of any petroleum products from the SPR to “any entity that is under the ownership, control, or influence of the Chinese Communist Party.” It would also require the Energy Department to guarantee as a condition of sale that crude oil not be exported to China.

Last year the Biden administration ordered emergency drawdowns of the SPR in response to rising energy prices and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Republicans, who also had broader criticisms of the move, raised objections to the sale of nearly 1 million barrels of oil to Unipec America, a Houston-based subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned firm Sinopec.

Under current law, the federal government is prohibited from directing where companies export oil they purchase. While some of the crude oil was exported to China, purchases from other companies, including U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66, were exported to Italy, the Netherlands and India.

President Donald Trump and other administrations have also sold crude oil from the SPR to Chinese firms.