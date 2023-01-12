Special counsel to probe Biden storage of classified documents

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland named a special counsel Thursday to investigate storage of classified documents at places President Joe Biden worked before his return to the White House.

Former federal prosecutor Robert Hur, who previously served as U.S. attorney in Maryland, will have the authority to probe the document retention of Biden’s office after he served as vice president under President Barack Obama.

The Biden administration has acknowledged that attorneys found classified documents at two locations where Biden worked following his tenure as vice president.

Garland previously had tasked John R. Lausch Jr., the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Chicago, with reviewing the documents and assessing the situation. That was before the revelation of more classified documents found in the garage of Biden's Wilmington, Del., residence.

“I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity,” Garland said at a news conference Thursday. “But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter.”