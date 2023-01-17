Could both the House and Senate flip in 2024?

ANALYSIS — Though it’s far from a sure thing, it now looks very possible that both the House and the Senate will flip in 2024, putting the “out” party back in control in each chamber in 2025.

How unusual would that be? Well, according to the U.S. Senate Historical Office, it has never happened. Ever.

Obviously, the 2024 elections depend on the presidential tickets, candidate recruitment and retirements in the House and Senate, the state of the economy and dozens of other factors. But given how weird American elections have become, maybe the fact that two flips in different directions have never happened is reason enough to bet it will occur next year.

Previous control changes

It’s not all that unusual when one party gains seats in the House and the other party gains seats in the Senate. It has happened more than half a dozen times since 1970, including the last three elections.

In 2022, Democrats added a Senate seat but lost seats in the House. Two years earlier, Democrats gained three Senate seats while Republicans gained a dozen House seats.