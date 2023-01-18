They're both Republicans from reliably red, neighboring Midwestern states who launched Senate campaigns on Tuesday.

But Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and state Sen. Matt Dolan of Ohio reflect different visions of the future of the Republican Party.

Banks, a four-term congressman from northeastern Indiana, highlighted a confrontational conservative message that leans heavily into culture war issues as he announced his bid for the seat GOP Sen. Mike Braun is giving up to run for governor.

“I’ve led the fight on the House floor to keep girls’ sports for girls and to protect the unborn. And I’ve used my position on the House Armed Services and Education committees to stop critical race theory and anti-Americanism from being taught in our schools and pushed on our troops,” he said in a video announcing his run for the open seat. “I’ve led the fight in Congress to hold China accountable for stealing our jobs and for giving us COVID.”

Next door in Ohio, Dolan, an attorney whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, emphasized his ability to get things done while painting his opponent, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, as a left-wing ideologue.