Senate 2024: Democrats face lopsided battlefield

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters has signed on for another term as chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and he’ll face yet another challenging fight to hold the majority. But unlike in 2022, the 2024 battlefield looks historically lopsided against Democrats.

Peters helped Democrats grow their Senate majority in 2022 in the face of a midterm environment made especially challenging by President Joe Biden’s mediocre job approval rating. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a seat on a battlefield that included states that Biden won narrowly in 2020.

This cycle, the Senate battlefield is challenging in a different way.

Democrats are defending eight vulnerable seats, while Republicans don’t have any. It’s the first time in at least 28 years that one party doesn’t have at least one vulnerable seat on the initial Senate battlefield.

Eight Democratic-held seats are considered vulnerable, according to Inside Elections’ initial ratings. That includes three states that President Donald Trump carried in 2020 (Montana, Ohio and West Virginia), four states that Biden carried narrowly (Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) and Virginia, which Biden won by a more comfortable margin but looks potentially competitive after Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial win in 2021.