Manchin floats fiscal commissions for debt limit bill

As President Joe Biden and most congressional Democrats say they won’t negotiate with Republicans on lifting the debt ceiling, at least one party centrist is willing to work across the aisle to get a deal.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., said in a Fox Business interview Wednesday from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he wants to do something bipartisan on the debt limit that would help improve the nation’s debt trajectory, as Republicans are demanding.

Specifically, Manchin said he has talked “briefly” with Speaker Kevin McCarthy about a bill he co-sponsored with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in the last Congress to create a “rescue committee” for every endangered government trust fund, like the Social Security, Medicare and highway trust funds.

The Concord Coalition, a nonpartisan research group, named Romney and Manchin as its 2022 Economic Patriot Awards honorees because of their work on the legislation.

The bill, which they have yet to reintroduce in the 118th Congress, would allow the top four congressional leaders to appoint three members each for every rescue committee and give lawmakers on the panels 180 days to come up with policy solutions for solvency.