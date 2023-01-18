NIH missing top leadership at start of a divided Congress

The departure of two key public health leaders at the National Institutes of Health has created vacancies some worry could present a hurdle to NIH’s agenda in the new Congress.

The Biden administration has yet to nominate a permanent replacement for former NIH Director Francis Collins, who stepped down from the post in December 2021. And efforts to replace the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, who left in December of last year, are underway.

While Fauci in particular was a lightning rod for conservatives who were angry about the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the vacancies nonetheless come at a time when the administration has big plans for advancing medical research.

The administration has set the lofty goal of “ending cancer as we know it” through its Cancer Moonshot effort, and scientists and Congress are also working to create a new medical research agency that would work closely with NIH scientists to find cures for high-impact diseases. Both efforts require federal funding.

But House Republicans have a lot they want to get done too and have promised to put the NIH on the stand as they probe medical research, especially as it relates to the COVID-19 response.