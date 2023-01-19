‘Welcome Corps’ to let Americans privately sponsor refugees in US

The Biden administration announced a new program Thursday to allow thousands of American citizens to directly sponsor refugees financially, an effort to increase the United States’ capacity to accept more people seeking protection from abroad.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken described the program, dubbed Welcome Corps, as “the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades.”

“By launching the Welcome Corps, we build on a proud tradition of providing refuge and demonstrate the spirit and generosity of the American people as we commit to welcoming refugees in need of our support,” Blinken said.

According to the State Department, which released details about the program, the government will begin matching private sponsors interested in participating with refugees who have already been approved to be resettled in the United States during the first six months of 2023.

In mid-2023, during the program’s second phase, sponsors will be able to start referring potential refugees for resettlement and supporting them financially.