Supreme Court asks US to weigh in on content moderation cases

The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration Monday to weigh in on a pair of cases that could determine the future of social media law, a move that could delay resolution of the disputes until next year.

The justices, behind closed doors on Friday, had discussed what to do with the cases, which stem from disputes over Texas and Florida laws that mandate social media companies follow their stated rules and stop removing posts based on political views.

Monday’s order asks Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to weigh in with the views of the United States government on the cases. That means that while the justices may still end up hearing the cases, experts said it would not be soon.

The Florida and Texas cases address issues about the reach of the First Amendment and government regulation. Industry groups NetChoice LLC and the Computer & Communications Industry Association first sued to block both state laws in 2021 and reached opposite results before the cases were appealed to the Supreme Court.

John Elwood, a partner at Arnold & Porter and the head of the firm’s appellate and Supreme Court practice, said Monday’s request made it unlikely the cases may be resolved before the end of the Supreme Court’s current term in June.