Broad focus planned for revamped COVID panel under GOP majority

The new chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is planning a wide focus on future pandemic preparedness and the impacts of the pandemic on the economy, education and the national supply chain.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, categorized the panel’s mission as an “after-action review” and “lessons learned.” He also plans to continue work on the origins of COVID-19 he started through the intelligence committee.

“That's going to be part of this but it's not the only thing,” he said.

“What I want to come away with is — whether something comes from nature, whether it came from the lab, whether it came from a bioweapon intentionally or unintentionally — that we can do our best to be prepared to to fight it, to maybe predict it,” said Wenstrup, a podiatric surgeon. “And make sure — and I'm speaking as a doctor — how do we treat patients? How do we prevent people from getting sick or whatever the case may be.”

But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested the origins would play a prominent role in the panel’s work, saying the members would “finally get answers to the COVID origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic.”