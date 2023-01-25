Is the competitive House battleground due to shrink?

ANALYSIS — Are there fewer competitive House races than usual? A review of 30 years of race ratings tells us no. But it’s too early to tell what the 2024 battlefield will look like.

With Republicans clinging to a narrow House majority, there doesn’t have to be a large battlefield or political wave for Democrats to gain the five seats they need to reclaim control. But it’s fashionable to bemoan the dearth of competitive House districts. Typically gerrymandering and partisanship are to blame, even though an analysis of previous cycles shows there are slightly more competitive races than average.

Looking back, the 2022 election cycle featured more competitive House races than the average going back to 1994, when The Rothenberg Political Report started releasing formal race ratings. The average number of competitive House races going back three decades was 74, and there were 83 competitive House races on Inside Elections’ final, pre-election ratings in 2022.

There is a broad spectrum of cycles represented in that 30-year span, including large House battlefields in 1994 (141 competitive races), 1996 (137), and 2010, when Democrats were defending 100 of 109 competitive seats. On the other end of the spectrum, there were just 38 competitive districts in 2004, 42 in 2014 and 40 in 2016.

Competitive races are defined as any contest not rated as Solid Republican or Solid Democratic.